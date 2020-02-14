Know inside details of Shehnaaz Gill’s life before she joined Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of town, courtesy her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her cute antics in the show never bore her fans. The actress-model-singer, who mainly works in Punjabi film and music industry, has made a strong place in the hearts of loyal Bigg Boss followers.

While Bigg Boss 13 heads towards its grand finale, here we bring inside details of Shehnaaz Gill’s life before she joined the popular and controversial reality show.

Gill started her career as a model and starred in various songs. Her debut song is Shiv Di Kitaab (2015). However, she came into limelight in 2016 after featuring in the song Majhe di jatti. Post that, she went on to work in many more songs including Yaari, Lakh Laahnta, Saadh Jatt, among others.

She made her acting debut in 2019 with the Punjabi film, Kala Shah Kala, which also stars Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, and Jordan Sandhu.

The singer-actress, who went to Lovely Professional University for higher education, wanted to become an actress since her childhood. A graduate in Commerce, Shehnaaz is fond of cars and loves gorging on Rumali Roti with Kadai Paneer.

Also called Sana in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz has been grabbing eyeballs for her equation with Sidharth Shukla. Their fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Shehnaaz AKA Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif got into a controversy after she publicly made fun of Himanshi Khurana's song I Like It. Himanshi too was seen in Bigg Boss 13, but later, she got evicted.

