Know why Avneet Kaur DITCHED Ashnoor Kaur

03 Mar 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from her spectacular performance in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes, Ashnoor Kaur is also busy doing several short-term projects like music videos. Ashnoor’s new music video titled Red Yellow Suit recently launched. Everybody who knows Ashnoor knows for a fact that she has a very tight circle of friends and share a warm bond with her contemporaries like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Ashika Bhatia and others.

Well, we didn’t see many of her friends attending the launch of her new music video. Siddharth Nigam was amongst the few who made it to the launch of the song.

However, we know the reason why bestie Avneet Kaur skipped the event. A source close to the actress revealed that she is extremely occupied with her exams plus her daily soaps. Infact, she took a little time off from shooting her show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga so that she can dedicate her time in focussing to study. And knowing how good a friend Ashnoor is, she wouldn’t mind if Avneet skips an event because of her studies.

But, we’re sure Avneet will more than make up for not attending the event.

What are your views on Avneet and Ashnoor’s thick bond? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

