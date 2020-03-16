Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to grace the couch

The new season of Koffee with Karan will begin soon. Many celebrities have already shot for the show. The latest actors to be seen on the show are Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to grace the couch together

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its Rapid-Fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources,  Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar might be gracing the couch in the upcoming season though there is no confirmation on the same.

They would be talking about their love story and how things began and how they reached the stage of marriage in the show.

The fans are already excited to watch them together for the first time on a talk show.

This will be Shibani's first experience on the show whereas Farhan Akthar has been on the show a couple of times.

The show is all set to stream on Hotstar from the 7th of July 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

