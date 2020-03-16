Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be seen on the show together for the first time

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticized the Rapid-Fire round, and blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

(ALSO READ - Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to be seen on the show)

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be seen on the show together where they will be talking about their love life and how things happened between them.

Priyanka has been the guest of all seasons where she has entertained the host and the audiences.

In season 1 she came with Arjun Rampal, Season 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Season 3 with Shahid Kapoor, Season 4 with Deepika Padukone, Season 5 solo and Season 6 with Kareena Kapoor.

This will be the first time where Priyanka and Nick will be seen on an Indian talk show together for the first time

The show is all set to stream on Hotstar from the 7th of July 2022.

Are you excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together on the sets of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! This is when the new season will stream online)