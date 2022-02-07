Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show?

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its Rapid-Fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

As per sources, Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur will be appearing on the show together though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are already excited to watch them together for the first time on a talk show.

The two are very talented actresses and are one of the few actresses who are critically acclaimed and have the love of the audience too.

This will be the first time that the two actresses would be seen on the show as they haven’t been part of the show in the earlier season.

