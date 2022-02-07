Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show?

The new season of Koffee with Karan will begin soon. Many celebrities have already shot for the show. The latest actors to be seen on the show are Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 12:45
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show?

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its Rapid-Fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur will be appearing on the show together though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are already excited to watch them together for the first time on a talk show.

(ALSO READ - Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to be seen on the show)

The two are very talented actresses and are one of the few actresses who are critically acclaimed and have the love of the audience too.

This will be the first time that the two actresses would be seen on the show as they haven’t been part of the show in the earlier season.

Are you excited to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together on the sets of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to be seen on the show)

Koffee with Karan Karan Johar Sara Ali Khan janvi kapoor Star World Hotstar Talk Show Bollywood Tiger Shroff Yash south stars Bollywood talk show Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sushmita Sen Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Varun Dhawan Anil Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 12:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Glam Queen! Shraddha Arya mesmerizes the netizens by flaunting her 'Desi Avatar'
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
BIG TWIST! Vaibhav and Shreya get close, Isha IRKED seeing this in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  The viewers...
Wow! Reem Sameer has an amazing collection of kurtis that is sure to leave you spellbound
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty gives a special name to Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she wouldn’t live if Adil is not in her life says “ His parents don’t know that we are a couple but I trust him that he won’t leave me and we will get married and her life is nothing without him”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
OMG! This actor INJURED on the sets of Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, shooting halted
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We have...
Recent Stories
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Latest Video