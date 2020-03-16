Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! This is when the new season will stream online

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticized the Rapid-Fire round, and blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

As we reported earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guests on the show.

As per sources, the show is all set to premiere on 7th of July 2022 where it will stream on Hotstar.

We had reported earlier that Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor will be the first guest on the show and will have a good chat with them.

The shoot of the show has begun and many celebrities have already begun to shoot for the show.

