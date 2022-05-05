Koffee with Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot for the first episode on this date

Koffee with Karan is returning back but this time it won’t be telecasted on Television but on the OTT platform Hotstar and the first guests to be on the show would be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host Karan Johar. 

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month. 

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticized the Rapid Fire round, and blamed the show for bullying the actor. 

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, once again it was trending on social media. 

As we reported earlier, Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor or Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guest on the show. 

( ALSO READ - Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"

As per sources, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be the first guest on the show and they would be shooting for the first episode next week. 

Both Ranveer and Alia have been guests on the show before and currently are working together in Karan Johar’s directorial picture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

Just two days Karan took on social media and announced that his show wouldn’t be airing on television but he would stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an entertaining one as both Alia and Ranveer are very entertaining personalities. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ -REALLY! A crazy fan walks 145 km to watch Yash starrer ‘KGF 2’ in Kolkata’s cinema hall )

