Koffee with Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot for the first episode on this date

Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticized the Rapid Fire round, and blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, once again it was trending on social media.

As we reported earlier, Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor or Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may be the first guest on the show.

As per sources, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be the first guest on the show and they would be shooting for the first episode next week.

Both Ranveer and Alia have been guests on the show before and currently are working together in Karan Johar’s directorial picture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Just two days Karan took on social media and announced that his show wouldn’t be airing on television but he would stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an entertaining one as both Alia and Ranveer are very entertaining personalities.

