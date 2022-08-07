Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Karan gets trolled for his new show; Netizens say the show is incomplete without Kartik Aryan and that Ranveer should have self-respect as the show was insulting him and Deepika

The first episode of Koffee with Karan has streamed and the show has received mixed reviews. The show has been trolled once again.

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons, and now it is back with the seventh season.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its Rapid-Fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

And finally, the show streamed on Hostar and the audience did give it thumbs up, but still, there was a set of audiences who slammed the show once again.

Where they have said that the show is more focused on Ranbir Kapoor than Ranveer and Alia while some have said that Ranveer was so good but he didn’t have any self-respect as he felt he and Deepika were defamed in the show.

And once again the #hastag #boycottKoffeewithKaran trended on social media.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Ranbir kapoor whitewashing episode. Sorry , Ranveer Ilove u loads, but hv some damn self respect. The episode was insulting to you nDeepika. Stop sucking up to kjo. He will ruin u#RanveerSingh#KoffeeWithKaran7@RanveerOfficial

—Payalkashyap(@Payalhiya08)July7, 2022  

Its high time....justice for sushant... #BoycottBollywood#BoycottKoffeeWithKaran#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottBrahmastra

—K K (@powersoumya) July3, 2022  

lets trend this #boycottkoffeewithkaran

—Kishan Thakkar (@KishanT37106684) July7, 2022  

#KoffeeWithKarantook all sponsorships from #ShraddhaKapoorbrands but didnt have tge decency to call her on the show but good she doesentgo to these!

 

— ExMunjaliStan (@Munjalistan) July7, 2022

 

My favourite moments of #KoffeeWithKaranare the ones where Karan Johar is roasted back by celebrities. It’s oddlysatisfying

— Devika Sharma (@Devi_ka_prasad)July8, 2022  

So... on the sets of SOTY... apparently, Ranbir Kapoor,a 29-year-old actor, was heard half-joking about an 18-year-old Alia,"should I marry her? should I marryher?"

This show is delivering already, and Idon't necessarily mean it as a compliment.#KoffeeWithKaran

—B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) July7, 2022  

#koffeewithkaranis incomplete without our shehzaahrettps://twitter.com/hashtag/KartikAaryan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KartikAaryan
Btw Ranveer is so damn accurate oh my god️a href="https://t.co/aKitiBsKHJ">pic.twitter.com/aKitiBsKHJ

—  (@benimlemisinn) July7, 2022  

Half of the episode is about Ranbir Kapoor itselfa href="ttps://twitter.com/hashtag/KoffeeWithKaran?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KoffeeWithKaran

—Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites)July7, 2022

Well, seems that the show is still receiving backlash but there is a set of the audience who has loved the show also.

Did you like the first episode of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

