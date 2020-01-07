Komal Chhabria bags ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Code M

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Code M.. It was TellyChakkar that broke the news about the gorgeous Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor being roped in for the project in pivotal roles.

Also, we exclusively informed our viewers about actors like Tanuj Virmani, Alekh Kapoor, Kashyap Shangari and child actress Zaysha Nanda bagging the project.

Read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kashyap-shangari-roped-altbalaji-s-code-m-190805

https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/alekh-kapoor-roped-altbalaji-s-code-m-191106

Now, the latest update is that actress Komal Chhabaria of Criminal Justice fame will also be seen in the project and apparently will play the character of Monica’s (Jennifer Winget) mother in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Komal for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.