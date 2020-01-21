Komolika In Fix: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 20th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Arunag thinks Prerna expressed all those feeling for Viraj I hoped it was for him,Viraj proposed Prerna and ask her will ever she will fall for him she says they both start talking about their feeling for Prerna . Anurag tells himself that why didn’t he told her that he Is Anurag. Komolika goes with Ronit he tells her that I need credit she tells her that every one will get paid she sees Shivani and slaps Ronit and tells him to put Shivani in and Kidnap Prerna. She thinks something is going on in his mind. Goons dump Shivani in the room. They see Prerna and say the right girl is here. Komolika asks them to take her fast. They take Prerna. Komolika sees Shivani and says I m leaving you as you are not conscious, there will be cake cutting downstairs and I will kill Prerna. Viraj says Prerna is in guest room, maybe she had some drink. Veena says we shall leave. Moloy asks Anurag and Nivedita to cut the cake. Goons take Prerna and call Komolika. She asks them to take her to the address. Shivani wakes up and says Prerna…. Prerna gets conscious ad says Anurag… Anurag feels restless. Shivani sees goons tying Prerna. Anurag tries to go. Komolika thinks even your family don’t want you to reach Prerna. Ronit faints Prerna. Shivani comes to Anurag and says goons kidnapped Prerna and took her in the van.

Anurag, Viraj, Anupam and Shekhar run. Ronit asks goons to put Prerna in the tempo and take her. Nivedita asks who will kidnap Prerna. Mohini says now Anurag will run after Prerna, he will follow the goons until he saves Prerna, why, doesn’t she have any family. Nivedita sees Komolika and stops Mohini. Komolika thinks my men shouldn’t get caught. Komolika says my bp is getting low, I will take medicine and come. Komolika thinks I will make a call, I hope they get saved. Ronit calls her. She says I m in a mess, I really need your help. He says don’t worry, I reached there on time and took Prerna, I gave her a dose, everything is under control.

Anurag follows the tempo. Ronit says this Anurag is still following me. Komolika says Shivani shouted that Prerna is kidnapped, Anurag can’t see you, if his memory comes back, then Prerna will tell him about me, everyone will know that I planned this kidnapping. Ronit says I will win. She says Anurag will be going mad for Prerna. He says let him get mad, I will talk later. She says don’t disconnect, I want to hear what’s happening. Goon says the girl is getting conscious. Komolika says just kill her. Ronit says you don’t know how I m handling it, you want me to murder her and get trapped. She says its a simple thing. She turns and sees Viraj .

