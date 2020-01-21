Komolika plan succeded :Kasautii Zindagii Kay 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Anurang comes running after Ronit . Viraj tells Anurag went after kidnapers Venna gets tensed Shivani tells her to tell everyone truth she tells her why I would do this I know she is going with Shivani asks is your nonsense done, you think Viraj is like you. Komolika shouts on her. Shivani goes. Komolika feels Anurag will try his level best but not able to find Prerna. Ronit shifts Prerna to Jagga's car. Anurag tells Police that Shivani came to tell him about Prerna’s kidnaping. He followed tempo but she was not there, they must have shifted her to another car. Prerna gets the sense she starts leaving clues and She hopes Anurag sees it. She thinks I know Anurag will come. Moloy calls commissioner. He says I m in trouble, I need your help, my daughter got kidnapped, Rajesh’s daughter, please help me find her, Anurag has gone to file the FIR. Commissioner says don’t worry, I will appoint a special team. Moloy says thanks. He says he is preparing special team to find Prerna, I will send her pic. Mohini says all the guests left, I think Veena and her family should also go, they ruined our function, what wrong am I saying, goons would have kidnapped Prerna from any place, the commissioner will look into the case, now Veena go home with your bad luck. Viraj asks how can you say this about Prerna. Moloy says she is such a thankless lady. Veena says Moloy is right. Nivedita says mum isn’t wrong, you spoil our happiness. Veena taunts. Moloy shouts on Mohini.

He says we don’t know where is Prerna, shameless both of you, think about Anurag, he would be in tension, impossible woman. Mohini and Nivedita get angry. Veena cries for Prerna. Komolika acts sweet and wipes her tears. She thinks I have to act, else they will doubt me, they will try to know who am I. Ronit and goons reach the place. Ronit says I will be back soon. He goes. Prerna thinks where did they get me. She acts sleepy.

Anurag is on the way. He says I have to find Prerna. Prerna asks goons to leave her. Jagga says I will not kill you, the one who paid us will kill you. Prerna says there is a new life within me, you will still hand me over to them, don’t harm my baby. Jagga asks other goons not to hurt her. She says leave me. Anurag comes home. He says I filed FIR, sorry, I lost track of the truck, did anyone get ransom call. Veena says no, I m worried for Prerna, she is pregnant. Anurag says relax, I promise, I will get Prerna and her child safely home, I will find them, I will come back when Prerna is with me. Viraj says I will also come along. Shekhar says we will also come. Komolika thinks it seems Anurag will reach Prerna, what about me.

