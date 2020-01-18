Komolika's EVIL MOTIVES are too predictable not only for Prerna but also the audience!

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one.

People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.

While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that, people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and somewhere in the recent episodes, the audience feels that his on-screen personality overpowers Parth’s.

Now amid all of this drama, Komolika wants to harm Prerna. As vicious as she is, she has tried to get her killed in a planned accident and Ronit had kidnapped her in the past in the presence of Mr. Bajaj. But somewhere down the line, Komolika needs to revamp her strategies we feel.

Kidnapping, hiring goons and planning accidents is something which is not typical of Komolika. Her swag has always been different!

Parth Thakkar, a student shares, " I usually don't watch TV but this is one show I have watched only because of Komolika. I don't mean to sound dumb evil but Komolika should plan something which no other vamp has tried."

Kriti Desai says, " The more I watch Komolika the more I hate her. And I love hating her! Yes, I would agree that as a viewer I want to see a different way of Komolika's evil plotting. ".

Sameer Khan opines," Komolika is just fine! I love watching her antics..."