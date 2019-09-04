News

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. The two got married on 3 September 2014 and since then have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

The duo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary yesterday. The handsome actor shared a few Insta stories on his social media and celebrated their special day. In one of the pictures, Nikitin shared a cute selfie picture and wrote, #HAPPY5THTOUS".

Take a look below: 



On the professional front, Kratika was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki alongside Ssharad Malhotra. She has been part of many remarkable shows including Jhansi Ki Rani, Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera.  
Tags > Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar, HAPPY5THTOUS, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Jhansi Ki Rani, Punar Vivah, Ek Veer ki Ardaas… Veera,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days