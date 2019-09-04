Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. The two got married on 3 September 2014 and since then have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers.
The duo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary yesterday. The handsome actor shared a few Insta stories on his social media and celebrated their special day. In one of the pictures, Nikitin shared a cute selfie picture and wrote, #HAPPY5THTOUS".
Take a look below:
Add new comment