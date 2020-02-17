News

Krishn welcomes Shiv and Pravati to Dwarka

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika in lead roles is all set to showcase an exciting new track. The track will also feature a
new entrant Rohit Birla who will be seen as Sudama, Krishn’ best friend.

In the previous episodes, Balram had told Krishn to begin preparations for Mahashivrati celebrations whereas Krishn had replied in turn and told Balram that this time the puja will be done by a Maha pundit who is not from Dwarka, leaving Balram in thought.

As days went by, Sudama thought of visiting his best friend Krishn. Sudama could not find his way to Dwarka. Krishn was aware of the same hence he had sent Shiv and Parvati in disguise to help Sudama find his way to Dwarka.

Later as Krishn welcomes Sudama to Dwarka, he also tells him that they will be celebrating Mahashivrati. Krishn also makes Sudama the Maha pundit. We will then see in today’s episode Shiv and Parvati also joining in the Mahashivrati celebration.

