Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya expresses his feelings for Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and it almost always tops the TRP charts. The audience loves the chemistry between Abhi and Pragya.

The show had taken a leap a while ago and new actors had joined the team. Currently, the show’s storyline is focusing on Ranbir and Prachi’s love story.

Kaul, who is essaying the role of Ranbir, has become a household name and has a massive fan following. His chemistry with Prachi aka Mugdha is loved by the audience.

Krishna has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him and they shower a lot of love on him.

The actor keeps sharing funny posts and entertains the audiences and his fans.

Now, we came across a post where Krishna is seen shooting a reel (Instagram) video along with his friends and is seen acting like Shehnnaz Gill.

In the video, Krishna and the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya act to and dance on Shehnaaz's dialogues.

Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 dialogue "sada kutta Tommy" has gone viral, and many people are making reels out of it, and Krishna seems to be one of them.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

