Krishna Kaul's heartfelt message for Mugdha Chaphekar as they make a comeback on the show as Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved television serials and always tops the TRP charts.

The show had begun with the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the audience were glued to their chemistry. The show has now been taken over by their kids and the next generation of the show, Prachi and Ranbir's characters.

The pairing of Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who essay the roles of Ranbir and Prachi respectively is loved by the audiences, and the two have become household names.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is the actors getting along so well off-screen. They all share a great rapport and a true bond of friendship.

The two have a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, and fans give them a lot of love and support.

For quite some time the storyline of the serial was focusing on the main characters of the serial Abhi and Pragya and for that period the story of Ranbir and Prachi took a backseat.

But now seems like the track of Prachi and Ranbir will be back and Krishna aka Ranbir confirmed their comeback with this post.

Krishna shared an adorable picture with Mugdha and captioned it with a Hindi film dialogue shayri and said that they are happy to come back on the show, and their track will show in the upcoming episode.

Fans are divided with the comeback, while some are super excited to see the romance and fun banter between Prachi and Ranbir on the other hand some are saying that they want the focus to be on Abhi and Pragya only and the focus shouldn’t be shifted.

Like Abhi and Pragya, Ranbir and Prachi have also made a place in the audience’s heart.

