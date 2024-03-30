Krishna Mohini: Exclusive! Sejal Jaiswal bags COLORS upcoming show bankrolled by Boyhood Production

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming project that will air on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini. The promo of the show is out as the audience are waiting to see this new pair together.
Sejal

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience. 

We have been reporting about the latest news from the entertainment world where so many  different shows and concepts are in the pipeline and are yet to be launched and there are some which are yet to be launched.

Now COLORS is coming up with a new show that would be produced by Boyhood Productions starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha.

Boyhood Productions is a production house known to produce shows like Pratidaan, Jiban Jyoti, Bijoyini and Ke Apon Ke Por.

As per sources, Sejal Jaiswal has been roped in for the show.

She is a known actress and has been part of many successful projects.

The promo of the show is out and the fans are excited to see the show as this would be the first time that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are paired together on the show and are excited to see them on screen.

The show will be launched in a few weeks from now.

