Krishna Mukherjee misses her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was loved by the audience. The daily soap’s interesting story and impressive star cast garnered a massive fan base. Numerous fans were left disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air. Despite being replaced by its spin-off series, Yeh Hai Chahatein, it continues to remain in the hearts of the audience.

Recently, Krishna Mukherjee who portrayed a pivotal role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has shared a throwback picture with Divyanka Tripathi with a ‘Miss You’ message for the latter. The two actresses share a good rapport even now. As we can see in the picture, Divyanka is seen lovingly holding Krishna as the two of them flash their sweet smiles in front of the camera. Divyanka has reposted the picture on her Instagram handle stating that she also misses the former whom she calls 'baby doll.'

Have a look.

