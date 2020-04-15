News

Krishna Mukherjee misses her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 02:22 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was loved by the audience. The daily soap’s interesting story and impressive star cast garnered a massive fan base. Numerous fans were left disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air. Despite being replaced by its spin-off series, Yeh Hai Chahatein, it continues to remain in the hearts of the audience.

Recently, Krishna Mukherjee who portrayed a pivotal role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has shared a throwback picture with Divyanka Tripathi with a ‘Miss You’ message for the latter. The two actresses share a good rapport even now. As we can see in the picture, Divyanka is seen lovingly holding Krishna as the two of them flash their sweet smiles in front of the camera. Divyanka has reposted the picture on her Instagram handle stating that she also misses the former whom she calls 'baby doll.'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Krishna Mukherjee Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi Karan Patel Yeh Hai Chahatein TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here