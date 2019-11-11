Krissan Berretto's CUTE WISH for her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Krissan Berretto, who has charmed the audience with her stint in Mtv Ace Of Space is still a little zoned out.
The show made sure that the contestants have zero contact with the outside world. Since the show has been ended, Krissan still does not seem to have a proper track on the date, day and month.
The petite actress took to Instagram and wished her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor a belated happy birthday. Niti's birthday falls on 8th of November, but since Krissan is still in the "Ace-Of-Space" land, she missed wishing Niti on her birthday.
Have a look at Krissan's wish for Niti:
Add new comment