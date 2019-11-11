Krissan Berretto's CUTE WISH for her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Krissan Berretto, who has charmed the audience with her stint in Mtv Ace Of Space is still a little zoned out.



The show made sure that the contestants have zero contact with the outside world. Since the show has been ended, Krissan still does not seem to have a proper track on the date, day and month.



The petite actress took to Instagram and wished her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor a belated happy birthday. Niti's birthday falls on 8th of November, but since Krissan is still in the "Ace-Of-Space" land, she missed wishing Niti on her birthday.



Have a look at Krissan's wish for Niti:



Isn't it cute?Well, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan gave recognition to many actors including Niti Taylor, Krissan Berretto and Parth Samthaan.Krissan was highly appreciated in Mtv Ace Of Space and her special bond with friend Salman Zaidi was quite loved.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.