News

Krissan Berretto's CUTE WISH for her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: Krissan Berretto, who has charmed the audience with her stint in Mtv Ace Of Space is still a little zoned out.

The show made sure that the contestants have zero contact with the outside world. Since the show has been ended, Krissan still does not seem to have a proper track on the date, day and month.

The petite actress took to Instagram and wished her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actor Niti Taylor a belated happy birthday. Niti's birthday falls on 8th of November, but since Krissan is still in the "Ace-Of-Space" land, she missed wishing Niti on her birthday.

Have a look at Krissan's wish for Niti:



Isn't it cute?

Well, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan gave recognition to many actors including Niti Taylor, Krissan Berretto and Parth Samthaan.

Krissan was highly appreciated in Mtv Ace Of Space and her special bond with friend Salman Zaidi was quite loved.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 
Tags > Krissan Berretto, Niti Taylor, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, MTV Ace of Space, Parth Samthaan, Salman Zaidi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

past seven days