Krissann Barretto thinks that the lockdown is a piece of cake

MUMBAI: Krissann Barretto recently spoke to a media portal about her experience in Ace of Space, bond with Baseer, and much more.

About the lockdown, Krissann said, “'I have been through worse in Ace of Space, this is a piece of cake. This is literally nothing compared to that. We have our phones, we have movies, we have our families, I have my dog.'

She also spoke about her bond with Baseer and said, 'Baseer has made so much fun of me, I swear he’s like the brother I never had. He only makes fun of me, that’s all he does.'

Talking about her experience in Ace of Space and how it has helped her now, she said, “'I have become such a patient person, I have learnt to deal with people so well. Believe me, I am way more patient than I used to be.'

When asked what advice she would like to give to her 18-year-old self, the actress shared, 'I don’t know, don’t go to Ace of space. There are pros and cons to everything, there were more cons obviously but there are pros also. I got my friends, I got my boyfriend, I literally got friends who are like my siblings, we know each other that well.'

