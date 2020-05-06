KRK takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill!

MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan, who is better known as KRK, has always been in news for his controversial tweets on Bollywood stars. The ‘king of controversies’ often receives backlashes for his offensive tweets.

With no intentions of being in good books of any, Khan has been blatantly attacking celebrities on social networking sites—grabbing attention for all ill reasons.

The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant KRK has once again taken a dig at another Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

This time the actor-producer Kamaal R Khan has made fun of Miss Gill related to her professional life.

He tweeted: Shehnaaz Gill said that she has got an offer from Hollywood! Hahahahahaha HahahahahahahaHahaha hahahahahaha hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahaha. Why are all the biggest jokes happening in 2020! Why even Shehnaaz is joking like #Corona only.

Take a look!

Shehnaaz Gill said that she has got an offer from Hollywood! Hahahahahaha HahahahahahahaHahaha hahahahahaha hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahaha why are all the biggest jokes happening in 2020! Why even Shehnaaz is joking like #Corona only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2020

However, Shehnaaz’s fans supported the actress and bashed KRK in return!