Krrip Kapur Suri welcomes baby girl

MUMBAI: Krrip Kapur Suri was last seen in the TV show Vish. A while ago, he announced that his wife and he were expecting their first child in February. However, the little angel arrived before time.

The actor says, 'We have been blessed with Goddess Lakshmi. It’s an amazing feeling and Simran and I are on cloud nine. We can’t express our happiness in words. She is the best gift we have received from God, she has made us positive in just one day.'

He adds, 'We have named her Ray Kapur Suri, as she is our ‘Ray’ of hope of peace, love and happiness. She is everything that we ever dreamt of in life.'

