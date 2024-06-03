Krushna Abhishek admits Kashmera Shah's influence on his success; Calls Rohit Shetty ‘Godfather’

MUMBAI: During a recent podcast with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek revealed some touching memories of his life and career path. It started off as a lighthearted talk but quickly turned into something more meaningful. He thanked everyone who helped him along the process, including his wife Kashmera Shah and director Rohit Shetty, during the conversation.

Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek's longtime friend, also joined him, bringing even more amusing moments to the program.

Recalling their first meeting on the sets of Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, where Kashmera Shah had been cast as his leading lady, Krushna Abhishek talked about meeting his wife. Their affair started with renowned actor Jackie Shroff's support. Later on in the podcast, Krushna recalled how Kashmera helped him during his time playing in Bhojpuri films, where he worked hard for thirty days and was paid barely three lakhs.

He stated, “She has been like a pillar for me. Main jo aaj popular hua, television mien mujhe lane wali hi Kashmera thi. (The one who introduced me to the television industry and made me popular today was Kashmera).”

Krushna mentioned that his father was a humble man satisfied with his modest income, but Kashmera motivated him to leave Bhojpuri cinema and try television, where the earnings were significantly higher. He shared, “Kashmera jo thi usne mujhe kaha, ki ek din ayega tu ek din mien 25 lakh rupay kamayega (Kashmera once told me that there would come a day when you would earn 25 lakh rupees in a day).” Initially, Krushna was skeptical, but her prediction eventually came true. He also said that Kashmera had great faith in him, even when he doubted himself.

Now, Krushna proudly credits his success to Kashmera, while reminiscing what she said earlier. He quoted Kashmera and shared, "Bhojpuri films band kar (Stop doing Bhojpuri movies). You come do Nach Baliye. Let people recognize your talent. Because you are not showcasing your talent to entire India. What are you doing?”

The comedian acknowledged that Kashmera's influence was a major factor behind his success, concluding, “I love Kashmera. Aur meri jo success hai uske peeche wakai Kashmera ka definetly haanth hai (And truly, behind my success, Kashmera definitely has a hand).”

Krushna is renowned for his humility and gave appreciation to everyone who supported him, especially filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who gave him opportunities to work in films. He referred to Shetty as his "Godfather" and thanked him for assisting him in making the switch back from television to movies.

Krushna stated, “Rohit sir is man of his words.” He was amazed when Shetty, after promising him a role during a Comedy Circus episode, not only delivered on his promise but also ensured Krushna had a significant role in the film.

The Bol Bachchan actor also expressed his deep appreciation for Shetty, saying, “I owe everything to, I really love Rohit Sir. Matlb main unke liye hamesha dua karta hun ke wo jaha rahe unki films superhit ho. Aage wo mujhe kaam de ya na de. Mujhe usse koi lena dena nahi hai. Rohit Shetty will be my Godfather always and I love Rohit sir (I owe everything to, I really love Rohit Sir. It means I always pray for him that wherever he is, his films are superhit. Whether he gives me work in the future or not. I have nothing to do with that. Rohit Shetty will always be my Godfather and I love Rohit sir).”

Krushna worked with Shetty for seventy days and said that Shetty would practice with the crew even after the actors had left, demonstrating his discipline and determination. Despite their lack of close personality, Krushna has a deep bond with him.

Afterward, Krushna claimed that his family was the reason he could do comedy, as he felt that having a pleasant family life was necessary for effective comedic performance. He employed Kapil Sharma as an example, saying, “Aaj Kapil Sharma itni achi comedy kyu karta hai? Ginni is the best wife for Kapil Sharma. He is very lucky to have Ginni. Ginni, Kapil ko itna khush rakhti hai Kapil set par ata hai. Kyu aaj wo number one hai kyuki wo khush hai andar se (Why does Kapil Sharma perform such great comedy today? Ginni is the best wife for Kapil Sharma. He is very lucky to have Ginni. Ginni keeps Kapil so happy that when he comes to the set, he is happy. That's why he is number one today because he is happy inside).” Further, he mentioned that Kapil Sharma has the most wonderful mother in the world.

In the Indian entertainment industry, Krushna Abhishek is well-known for his humorous roles on several comedy television shows, including Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show. His uncle, Bollywood star Govinda, served as an inspiration for him as he rose to fame for his part in Comedy Circus on Sony TV and demonstrated his dance skills on Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

In addition to hosting comedy shows, Krushna has hosted several entertainment shows on Sony TV, such as Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and OMG! Yeh Mera India on History TV18, Comedy Nights Live on Colors TV, and Comedy Nights Bachao on Comedy TV. He is renowned for giving captivating live performances.

Along with television, he has had a big impact on Bollywood films with roles in Bol Bachchan, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3, and Entertainment, among others.

