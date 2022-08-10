Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:50
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Krushna, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, informed his fans through his Instagram post that he is back.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song 'Dhol Bajne Laga... koi laut ke aaya hai' from Anil Kapoor's film 'Virasat' playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues.

Krushna also has shared a video with the song 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke', playing in the backdrop and he was seen making an hilarious entry in the show.

He captioned it: "Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love".

Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

SOURCE: IANS

Krushna Abhishek The Kapil Sharma Show Anil Kapoor Virasat Dhol Bajne Laga Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Archana Puran Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
MUMBAI: After clips of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Jawan' got leaked, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba falls in Angad's arms
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo
MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.Krushna, who is known...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Garry makes a run, Seerat keeps waiting
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! Here is how Shahrukh Khan helped Bhuvan Bam for the web series Dhindhora
MUMBAI :Indeed Dhindora is one of the most loved shows on OTT, we have seen and loved the actor Bhuvan Bam playing...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work th
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2
Whoa! Salman Khan finally ropes in Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2?
I am less scared of things now
Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunite, share an adorable video, fans say “Shiv Abdu you just lit up my mood”
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on setting another example of being an independent woman in Anupamaa: I am myself getting inspired by Anupama for this change
Nora Fatehi
Really! Nora Fatehi gets unfollowed on Instagram by this popular Tv actor, read on to know more