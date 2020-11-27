Krushna Abhishek exposes Kapil Sharma!

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are two big names in the world of television. They both began their journey as comedians with the popular reality show Comedy Circus.

Initially, there were a few differences between them, but they resolved their issues and are now working together on The Kapil Sharma Show.

They are considered as the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of television when it comes to comedy. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now, we came across a video where Kapil Sharma exposes Krushna Abhishek and reveals the reality about his show.

On the Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay had come to promote his movie Mission Mangal. That is when Krushna exposed Kapil.

In the video, he said that when actors come to promote their movies on his show, the channel then gives a big cheque to Kapil Sharma, using which he has built a 9-storey bungalow, the lift of which opens to his personal room only.

He also said that he gives a lot of preference to Punjabis. Krushna also says that Archana is also very rich, though she is earning from another person’s pocket, to which Kapil says that he shouldn’t tell Archana anything.

Krushna in return tells him that he is the one who tells Archana things! Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Krushna is a brilliant actor and knows how to entertain the audiences.

