Krushna Abhishek faces an emotional turmoil reminiscing good old days with 'Maamu' Govinda

MUMBAI: The cold war between Bollywood’s iconic dancing star Govinda and his nephew, television’s prominent entertainer Krushna Abhishek, shows no sign of abating. In fact, the feud just got worse with Krushna staying away from one of the episodes of a popular show that featured Govinda as a special guest.

For those who came in late, Krushna is a regular entertainer on the said show. Krushna isolating himself from the Govinda episode is a clear and public declaration of the mutual hostility that threatens to keep the uncle-nephew apart.

In a recent revelation, Krushna confided, “Yes, I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations.”.

It is rumoured that the differences between Krushna and his iconic uncle have more to do with the mutual differences between their wives.

Krushna affectionately discloses, “I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t able to stop my tears. So it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyaar hai, utni hi doori ho gayee hai (despite our mutual affection we are now distanced from one another).”.

Credit: SpotboyE