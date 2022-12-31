Krushna Abhishek is missing his days on The Kapil Sharma Show; Here’s proof

MUMBAI :Krushna Abhishek is a prominent comedian and actor in the entertainment industry who also appears on The Kapil Sharma Show. He performs on stage as a variety of famous personalities in the comedy show, making the audience and other guests laugh aloud.

Krushna works in the film industry as well, he has appeared in popular films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. With the new season recently, there were rumours that Krushna would not be a part of the show anymore. He was not even seen in the promo of the show. He had mentioned that he might come back but as the new season began, he was not there.

The fans were quite disappointed as he was one of the funniest comics of the show whose punches and mimicry used to make people laugh out loud.

It looks like he is missing his days on the show. He recently took to Instagram and shared an old video from the show where he was imitating Jacki Shroff and Salman Khan had graced the show along with choreographer and dancer Prabhudeva. The stars and the audience could not control themselves from laughing as Krushna cracked some jokes.

ALSO READ: Interesting! After Krushna Abhishek's public apology to superstar Govinda, the latter shoots for Maniesh Paul's show

Check it out here:

For the uninitiated, Krushna played multiple characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. From playing Jackie Dada, Dharmendra to Sapna, Krushna entertained fans each time he came on the screens. His character Sapna's unique massage was one of the highlights of the show and fans, viewers and guests waited for his gags.

Krushna joined the team after Sunil Grover left the show and in no time, he became synonymous with The Kapil Sharma Show. There is no official confirmation with the channel and the production house yet on the same. However, Krushna has shared that he won't be doing the new season of TKSS.

The fans sure miss him on the show and wish he would make a return.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! 'We have longed for each other as we were separated since childhood' Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh get candid about their bonding and emotional moments

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.