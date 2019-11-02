News

Krushna Abhishek is missing sister Arti who is in Bigg Boss 13, posts a heartfelt message for her

02 Nov 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek and Aarti Singh are one of the popular brother-sister jodi. We all know Arti Singh is currently participating in Bigg Boss 13 and impressing everyone with her presence.

While Arti is getting all the love and support from the viewers which has made her survive in the till now, it's her darling brother who is extending all his love and support.

Krushna took to his Instagram account where he shared a picture and his post said it all. Krushna is missing his dear sister and wishes her good luck. He also advised her to not listen to anyone and concentrate on her game.

Take a look at the picture:


Krushna and Arti share a great bond and we have seen this many times. Krushna requested Arti ti win the game. Well, we hope too that Arti wins the show. 
