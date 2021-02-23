Krushna Abhishek shares a glimpse of his next project after The Kapil Sharma Show goes off-air

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in of the most successful shows of television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry, where he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

But now, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air, as Kapil needs to give time to his family.

Post the Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna will be back as a host on the show OMG! Yeh Mera India Season 7.

This show talks about bizarre food and strange rituals to rare talents and unexplained phenomena. The host highlights the most incredible stories across India.

Krushna has been hosting the show since Season 1, and soon, it is going to be back on History TV.

The ace comedian shared a still from the show and captioned it by saying, "OMG! Yeh Mera India season 7 coming soon on History Tv."

Krushna is a good host, and we have seen him hosting a lot of award shows and many Bollywood events. He knows how to entertain the audiences.

