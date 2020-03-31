Krushna Abhishek takes a walk down memory lane; share a picture with Govinda

MUMBAI: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek were among the most famous and lovable mama-bhanja duos in Bollywood. Over the years, things turned sour between them, and they are not on talking terms now. It all started when Krushna's wife Kashmeera Shah tweeted about 'people who dance for money’. Govinda and his wife took offense to this.

Last year, when Govinda and Sunita appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna was stopped from performing in front of them.

However, now, Krushna took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with his Govinda. The actor-comedian shared a poster from Govinda's Hatya, wherein he is seen as the child actor. Well, Krushna was not a part of the film, but a part of the movie's poster. Taking a walk down memory lane, Krushna mentioned that he got a chance to feature on the poster along with Govinda as the child actor did not have dates for the shoot.

Take a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla