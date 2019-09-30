Revealed Krystle D’Souza’s first look from FITTRAT

MUMBAI: With people feeling the Monday Blues at the start of the week, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 brighten everyone’s mood out thereby revealing the first look of its most-anticipated web-series FITTRAT. Featuring Krystle D’Souza as Tarini Bisht, the actress looks nothing less than magical.



The poster gives a sneak-peak into the life of Tarini, an ambitious young woman who seems fascinated by MONEY. With a dream to marry the richest man, Tarini’s adventurous journey towards fulfilling her ambition makes her realize her own worth.



This is just the beginning, catch a glimpse of Tarini’s world with its trailer streaming on October 9.