Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani increase the ‘Garmi’ on Zee TV’s Salaam-E-Ishq!

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love is blooming in everyone’s heart and with Zee TV always aiming to enthrall its viewers with its entertaining shows, is all set to present to its audience a visual treat as Zee TV in association with Balaji Telefilms will air a two hour special show – Salaam-E-Ishq! Boasting of innumerable, popular actors, this special episode of Salaam-E-Ishq will be all about fun, laughter, romance and breath-taking performances by popular actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Sehban Azim, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar, Naina Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Adnan Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

While each and every act is unique in itself, you cannot miss Krystle D’Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani’s sensuous act. Kryslte D’Souza waltzed around in a neon green and black costume adorned with tassels, Rithvik looked killer in his neon Pink uber cool outfit. In fact, the sultry actress set the temperatures soaring with her electrifying performance on Garmi, while Rithvik gave an amazing solo performance on Muqabala. But it was their duet act on Dus Bahane and Illegal Weapon that will grab Everyone’s attention. A killer chemistry you do not want to miss!

A night full of love, romance and entertainment, the audience will surely be on the edge of their seats this 29th February and 1st March. The special Salaam-E-Ishq episode has a lot of surprises in store for its viewers. The dance performance by the Kumkum Bhagya jodi of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) as well as a melodious act by last season’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs winner Sugandha Date will leave the audience amazed.