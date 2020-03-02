Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani mesmerize everyone with their electrifying performance on Dus Bahane

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani are two popular television actors. The duo has carved a niche for themselves in the Telly world and enjoys a major fan following. Both of them are presently in news for their captivating dance performance.

The biggest names from telly town came together and entertained the audience during a two hour special episode on 29th February and 1st March, only leading GEC, Zee TV. Zee TV presented to its audience a visual treat as Zee TV in association with Balaji Telefilms aired a two hour special show called Salaam-E-Ishq!

While each and every act is unique in itself, one cannot miss Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani's sensuous act. Kryslte D'Souza waltzed around in a neon green and black costume adorned with tassels, Rithvik looked killer in his neon Pink uber cool outfit. In fact, the sultry actress set the temperatures soaring with her electrifying performance on Garmi, while Rithvik gave an amazing solo performance on Muqabala. But it was their duet act on Dus Bahane and Illegal Weapon that grabbed everyone's attention.

Take a look below.