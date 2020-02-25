Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Paritosh Tripathi and others to be part of Zee TV’s Salaam-E-Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Zee TV will celebrate love by showcasing two hours special episode featuring romantic performances by TV actors. This special episode will be called Salaam-E-Ishq.

We already reported about Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, and Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma will perform on some romantic dance numbers.

Now, we hear more actors have been roped to be part of this special episode.

Popular actors namely Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Paritosh Tripathi, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 Winner Sugandha Date and Kumkum Bhagya’s actors Naina Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul will be part of the celebration.

According to our sources, Rithvik will perform on Muqabala, Krystle will burn the dance floor by performing on Garmi and Rithvik and Krystle will dance together on Illegal Weapon.

While, Mugdha, Naina and Krishna will show off their dance moves on song Ole Ole and Makhna. Paritosh will leave the audiences on a laughter riot with his gags.

This special episode will also star ex-lovers and actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli (Read here: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh REKINDLE their love! )