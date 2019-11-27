News

Krystle D'Souza ROCKS an all black outfit; check photo

27 Nov 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza’s latest picture on Instagram will inspire you to pack your rucksack and head to the mountains!

Krystle is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in telly land. The actress, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, took to social media and shared a picture which seems to have been taken while working for the web series, Fittrat. Set against the backdrop of mountain and clear sky, Krystle can be seen clad in a fitted black outfit. She looked stunning in the picture and her photo is inspiring us to visit the mountains.

She aptly captioned the picture. “Young and Wild and Free,” the actress wrote to define the mood of the click and we can’t agree more.

