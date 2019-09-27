News

Krystle D'souza starrer Fittrat to launch on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in telly land. The actress, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, next will be seen in the web series, Fittrat.   

The series will be a love triangle comprising an ensemble cast. Now, according to a report in India Forums, the series will launch on 18th October. The web series will see Krystle D'Souza playing the main lead and joining her will be another famed actress Anushka Ranjan. Aditya Seal, who has been part of movies such as Ek Chhoti Si Love Story, Tum Bin II, will play the male lead.

Tags > Krystle D'Souza, Stylish Actresses, Jeevika in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Fittrat, web series, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Ek Chhoti Si Love Story, Tum Bin II,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam

Prashant Samtani clicks Siddharth Nigam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days