Krystle D'Souza's debut film Chehre's release gets postponed; announces the new date

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is one well-known face of the small screen. The actress has had a long career span and has now established a name for herself in the Telly world.

The year 2020 is going to be a special one for Krystle as she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. Krystle had announced her first Bollywood project long ago which had left her fans extremely excited about it. The actress will be starring in the film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

And now, the actress has shared the latest update on her Instagram account. Chehre was set to hit the silver screens in April this year, however, the film's release date is postponed to July. The movie will now be in the theatres on 17th July.

Take a look at Krystle's post:

Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Siddhant Kapoor. The mystery thriller is helmed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Well, we would have to wait for some more time for seeing Krystle on the big screens but we are really excited about it.

Krystle was last seen in ALT Balaji's web-series Fitrat alongside Anushka Ranjan.