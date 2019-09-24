Kubbra Sait's story on Ishq Double Shots will make you want to fall in love again

Be it a host, model, actor or her latest avatar as an RJ, you can rest assured that Kubbra Sait will deliver a power-packed performance in each role that she takes on board. The newest jock in town, this time brings her A-game in 104.8 Ishq’s riveting digital and on-air property – Ishq Double Shots, where the audience gets to choose the climax of a collection of stories. In her second webisode, Kubbra presents a classic love story that has reflected through the years from the epic Titanic to India’s recent entry for Oscars and her fun cameo in – Gully Boy!

While a narrative that shows the contemporary class difference between a rich girl and a poor boy falling for each other maybe a little too over-used, but its timelessness never seems to fail. Taking a page of age-old classics, yet making it an unusually intriguing chronicle, we see Atika, a pretty by privilege South Mumbai girl who finds her one true love in her long-lost friend Palash. As filmy as it sounds, a resident of the typically large Venetian décor house eventually falling for her ‘Samne vali Khidki’, reaches a crossroad when she sees something unusual that leaves her shocked.

With her vivacious charm and a knack to engage people with her zestful yet humbling act, Kubbra’s ‘French Window’ will leave one wanting for more.