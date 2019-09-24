News

Kubbra Sait's story on Ishq Double Shots will make you want to fall in love again

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019 01:15 PM
Be it a host, model, actor or her latest avatar as an RJ, you can rest assured that Kubbra Sait will deliver a power-packed performance in each role that she takes on board. The newest jock in town, this time brings her A-game in 104.8 Ishq’s riveting digital and on-air property – Ishq Double Shots, where the audience gets to choose the climax of a collection of stories. In her second webisode, Kubbra presents a classic love story that has reflected through the years from the epic Titanic to India’s recent entry for Oscars and her fun cameo in – Gully Boy!
 
While a narrative that shows the contemporary class difference between a rich girl and a poor boy falling for each other maybe a little too over-used, but its timelessness never seems to fail. Taking a page of age-old classics, yet making it an unusually intriguing chronicle, we see Atika, a pretty by privilege South Mumbai girl who finds her one true love in her long-lost friend Palash. As filmy as it sounds, a resident of the typically large Venetian décor house eventually falling for her ‘Samne vali Khidki’, reaches a crossroad when she sees something unusual that leaves her shocked.
 
With her vivacious charm and a knack to engage people with her zestful yet humbling act, Kubbra’s ‘French Window’ will leave one wanting for more.
 
You can catch the earlier episodes featuring her and Sumeet by visiting Ishq’s YouTube channel or tune in to Ishq Double Shots on 104.8 Ishq Mon-Fri @ 11 am, 4 pm and 8 pm in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.
Tags > RJ, Kubbra Sait, Gully Boy, Ishq Double Shots,

