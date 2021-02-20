Kuch To Hai: Krishna Mukherjee reveals about her dream to play a Naagin one day!

MUMBAI: Krishna Mukherjee, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, returned to television with hit franchise Naagin's spin-off Kuch Toh Hai. The actress recently revealed that it was her dream to be a Naagin on the small screen one day and she's happy being a part of the show.



Krishna also shared about how she bagged the role and that she was in her hometown when she was offered Kuch Toh Hai. She shared that she didn’t audition for Kuch Toh Hai and bagged the role because of her previous work. Krishna also spilled the beans about her favourite Naagin on television and how her parents did not allow her to return to Mumbai during the pandemic.

Is there any pressure of carrying forward the successful franchise of Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai?

Of course, we are a little nervous. But there is no pressure, we understand that the previous seasons have been successful and now it is our turn to give our best. There’s no pressure on us because we are starting as fresh and we don’t want to compare ourselves to anyone. We are just going to give our best. The love I got from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the love Harsh Rajput got from Nazar because we worked hard on our projects we are expecting the same. We are going to work equally hard for this.

It was my dream to be seen in the Naagin franchise or play a Naagin and I am very excited and happy to be part of it. I am really thankful to Ekta Kapoor ma’am, Mukta ma’am and the channel that they gave me such a big opportunity and they showed the trust in me that I can do this and take it ahead. I am really happy by God’s grace, I hope this show does well. Till now everything is going smooth, I just hope it does well and people like it.

I did not audition for Kuch Toh Hai

No, it was not a conscious decision to stay away from the small screen. Initially, it was lockdown and the pandemic. I was not in Mumbai, I was in my hometown with my parents and they were not ready to make me travel to Mumbai during the pandemic. I did give auditions from there, but to be honest with you I did not give too many auditions. I only tried for projects which I thought would interest me. I did not audition for this, they saw my previous work and they finalised me. They called me for the mock shoot and when I got a call from the production house I was in my hometown.

They told me to come the next day for the mock shoot and I informed them that I am not in Mumbai. Then next I took a flight from my hometown and still I was confused whether it will work out or not because such things happen in an actor’s life. After three days they told me I am finalised and doing this show. I first thought they were joking and that’s the reason I did not inform my family or any of my friends that I’ve bagged this show.

Everyone came to know after watching the promo and then I informed everyone that I was doing Kuch Toh Hai. It is a big opportunity for me and it took time for me to register.

I have realised that you can survive with minimum and basic things

By God’s grace I was with my family and I felt really bad for people who were away from their family. They had to deal with problems and difficulties and when you don’t have anyone’s support things become worse. When you have someone to give you a hug or just to tell you that things will be alright you get strength to fight back. For me I had a great time, I know there was panic everyone and people were going through bad times, but I really enjoyed my time with my family. As I always stayed away from my family I hardly got time to spend with them as I was mostly busy shooting but because of the lockdown I got to connect with them again. I leant a lot of things while staying with them again and I felt blessed to be with my family. I leant to be patient and stay positive during the lockdown. I have realised that you can survive with minimum and basic things.

There was no insecurity, but I was missing my work

There was no insecurity of not getting work but when you open your social media account and you see other people working, you start missing your work as you also want to work. Because you are so used to working that you miss your sets, work. Who doesn’t want to work. In my head I knew that if not today, I will get work tomorrow.

Mouni Roy is my favourite Naagin

It is a very difficult question. Honestly, if you look at the word Naagin I feel Mouni Roy fits the bill perfectly. I like both Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna, they are dear friends. They were really good. But when in my mind I think about Naagin two people who immediately come to my mind are either Sridevi or Mouni Roy. And both Mouni’s seasons were successful.

Well, the actress is clear about her dreams and surely has a long way to go!

Credits: TOI