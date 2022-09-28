Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Archana Puran Singh feels deprived; wants to branch out to other genres

MUMBAI : Archana had a noteworthy Bollywood career but was mostly seen in comedy roles. Even now, she is the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show, which is a comedy show. However, she wants to make a comeback. She shared that she can cry on screen and make people cry.

Also Read : Wow! Check out Archana Puran Singh’s news look from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, see pics

In an interview, Archana Puran Singh opened up about her character Ms. Briganza, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms. Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated, and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

Furthermore, Archana Puran Singh recollects an incident. She said, “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work. I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

Also Read : Archana Puran Singh digs into ghevar brought by Sohum Shah

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh debuted in Bollywood in 1998 but received recognition, after Jalwa with Naseeruddin Shah. What do you think about this? Let us know!

Credits : Koimoi

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.