Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh talks about his equation with Supriya Pilagaonkar

MUMBAI: The actor spoke to a media portal about the new season and his bond with Supriya Pilgaonkar whom he fondly calls 'Maa' in real life also.

The promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is finally out. What response have you been receiving for it?

Response is really positive. It's strange that it has been more than five years the earlier seasons got over but people still have the same love for it. They want to see more on Kuch Rang between Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari- that is making me more excited for it.

What new the audience will get to see between Dev and Sonakshi this time?

In this season we will be taking the story forward where Dev and Sonakshi are married and now what issues the couple faces generally after marriage will be shown.

Actors usually avoid repeating their shows and characters, then what convinced you to say yes to it for the third time?

The first two seasons which I did were exactly shot and presented the way I was told. Usually in daily soaps the story doesn't stay the same as narrated from the beginning till the end. Looking at the TRPs, changes are done in storyline. But I was amazed with the fact that from the writers, producers and channel, all of them followed what they had promised.

Other than Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, sequel of which other shows of yours would you love to be a part of?

I think 'Kya Mast Hai Life' which was my first show and Disney's first original in India. Also Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Navya. I have loved all my shows because all my characters have been different from each other. I don't mind being part of it, if they come up with another season.

You call Supriya Pilgaonkar (Ishwari) Maa in real life also, what is the reason behind it?

I try to live the character and while living the character of Dev, the bonding which I created with Supriya Ji is so real. I feel myself lucky that I genuinely got motherly love from her. Our relationship is so pure and I could feel that bond from the very first day when we shot our scene together. It is not like that our bond was created over the period of time. When I used to do scenes with her I used to actually feel every dialogue.

Credits: SpotboyE