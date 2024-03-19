Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show

Just a few weeks back Sony Television launched a new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai which is doing exceptionally well and has connected to the audience. As per source, Veer Choudhary has been roped in for the show.
KUCH REET JAGAT KI AISI HA

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv  is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

Now the channel has just launched a new show titled "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" starring Meera Deosthale And Zaan Khan in lead roles.

The show is bankrolled by Hats Off Productions who is known for producing shows like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya etc.

The show revolves around a pertinent issue plaguing modern society – dowry. Shedding light on the protagonist's fight against this social evil, the narrative unfolds.

As per sources, Janaki actor Veer Choudhary has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Veer is a known actor of the television industry and he is known for his projects like "Jai Hanuman" and "Janaki etc.

The new show has already made place in the audience's heart and the fans have given it a thumbs up.

These days the track of the show is interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

There is no doubt that the audience will connect to the show and the concept and story is very different.

