Kuch Toh Hai: Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee to perform a dance sequence WITHOUT TOUCHING EACH OTHER

Naagin’s spin-off Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein has been turning heads with the mystery and thrill quotient that the show holds. (Read here: Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein: OMG! Rehan's truth exposed!)

Harsh Rajput plays the character of Rehan, a vampire in the show while Krishna Mukherjee plays the character of half angel and half human.

Rehan feels a strange attraction towards Priya due to her half-angel-like traits. However, he isn’t aware of this and hence get strange and uneasy sensations whenever Priya is around.

Distruction occurs whenever Priya and Rehan touch each other.

Well, in the upcoming episode, the viewers of the show will witness an interesting dance sequence between Rehan and Priya wherein they’ll perform without touching each other.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Harsh to know more about the sequence and it’s experience, he said, “It was quite challenging yet interesting experience, because we are dancing together without even touching each other. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting it."

(Also read: Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein fame Harsh Rajput opens up on a CRAZY FAN ENCOUNTER)