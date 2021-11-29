Kudos! Shehnaaz Gill nominated for BEST ACTRESS at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, but there is a twist

MUMBAI : It’s highly admired when fans nominate an actor for one of the highest honors like the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Shehnaaz Gill is blessed to have a fandom for being nominated by fans for the most prestigious award.

Just recently the nominations for Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 began. The social media team of the awards released a post asking for nominations in different categories, like the best male actor, female actor, movie, web series, so on and so forth. Now in the category of Best Actress in a Film, one can see Shehnaaz Gill's fans nominating her relentlessly.

Here are some of the comments of her diehard fans:

"I nominate #ShehnaazGill as a Sweety in #HonslaRakh as the Best Actress in film #dpiff #Dpiff2021"

"Shehnaaz Kaur Gill for Honsla Rakh #shehnaazgill #HonslaRakh" "#ShehnaazGill as sweety #HonslaRakh"

In fact, the fans have gone to Twitter and sent out tweets, asking others as well to nominate Shehnaaz Gill as Sweety for best actress in the film 'Honsla Rakh'.

Furthermore, fans are also requesting to nominate ‘Honsla Rakh’ as the best film

Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is regarded as one of India's most prestigious award events. It celebrates Indian cinema and its beauty. It will be held on 20th February 2022.

