Kudos! Urvashi Dholakia reveals her mother is too much excited to see her in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia plays the role of a woman who is married to a corrupt arms dealer in ‘Naagin 6’. She is making her fiction come back to TV after four years, post ‘Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Katha’. Urvashi will be seen playing a suave, rich lady and a doting mother to her daughters. However, there is more to her role than what meets the eye. She says fans have to keep watching to know more about the character.

And while Urvashi's fans are eager to see her back on screen, it is her mother who is the most excited.

Urvashi Dholakia told BollywoodLife, "My family is always happy when I am working. My boys are always happy for their mother. But my mother is super excited. She told me - 'I have always wondered why Ekta didn't take you in Naagin?' So I told her that now her dream has come true.”

She is seen as a very glamorous woman on the show. Urvashi Dholakia's character is best friends with Sudha Chandran's character. She tells us, "There is a perfect time for everything to happen. In my case, the writers and the producers, and the team had to figure out what characterization would suit me best. It took some time for them to create a role suited best for me, but now I am back to working with Balaji."

