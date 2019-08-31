News

Kuhu blackmails Kunal to expose his infertility in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 09:42 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase high-voltage drama.

Kunal is left with no other option but to bring Kuhu back home.

The duo gets into a major argument where Kuhu asks Kunal to break the separation news himself.

Kuhu also informs him that she will expose him as a womanizer.

Kunal does not bother and asks Kuhu to go ahead.

Hence, Kuhu changes her plan and reveals that she will expose him as infertile.

Further, Kuhu also reveals that this is the real reason Shweta and Mishti dumped Kunal.

Kunal stands shocked and refuses to leave Kuhu until he comes up with some solution.

