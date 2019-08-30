Kuhu to kill Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abber and Mishti’s love story as began and on the other hand Kuhu and Kunal’s marriage is on the merge on breaking, as Kunal was forced into this marriage and he doesn’t consider Kuhu as his wife and doesn’t believe in this marriage and on the other hand Kuhu blames Mishti for all this and now she plans to kill her.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kuhu is miffed with Mishti as Kunal refuses to love her and she blames Mishti for all the mess that is happening in her life and Mishti will tell Kuhu to take charge of herself for once.

On the other hand, Abeer will challenge Mishti to confess her love in front of everyone during the festival of Janmashtami and Mishti accepts the challenge and will confesses her love for Abeer while breaking the dahi handi.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti will have a big fall which could have to lead her to her death bed, but fortunately, Abeer will come on time and save her.

But the shocking twist is that this fall was planned by Kuhu as she is the real villain.

It will be interesting to see if Abeer and Mishti will ever come to know Kuhu’s evil plan.