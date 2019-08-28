News

Kuhu to turn villain Abeer and Mishti's love story in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

28 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The interesting and complicated love stories of Abeer and Mishti and Kunal and Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going to witness a twist.

Kunal has confessed his entire plan to Kuhu.

Kuhu feels guilty for loving Kunal and jealous on seeing Mishti and Abeer's love bonding.

Unable to digest the strong love of Abeer and Mishti, Kuhu now target their relation as she feels Mishti is also playing a game with Abeer's feelings.

Kuhu now confronts Mishti and claims that her love for Abeer is fake.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days