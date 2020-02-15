Kuldeep Singh opens up on dating Roshni Saho

MUMBAI: Kuldeep Singh and Roshni Sahota, who first met on the sets of Man Mein Hai Vishwas, struck an instant friendship and were rumoured to be dating as they hang out often with each other.

However, in an interview with Times of India, Singh went on to offer his clarification as he said, 'Some people think that there is something brewing between Roshni and me. I would like to clarify that these rumors have been doing the rounds because we hang out together and party. It doesn’t mean that we are in a relationship.'

The actor added, 'A boy and a girl can be good friends. We get along like a house on fire and I don’t forge friendships on the basis of a person’s gender. It’s difficult to find genuine friends in a city like Mumbai. I feel fortunate to have found one in Roshni. What I really like about her is that she is a true and genuine soul.'

