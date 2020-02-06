Kulfi and Amayra aka Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh’s special GOOD-BYE song for Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala fans

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala was one of the very popular shows at one point in time. The show gave the Television industry two power-packed performers as child artists in Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh who played the characters of Kulfii and Amayra respectively.

The show not only gave a great debut to the kids but also provided a wonderful opportunity to Mohit Malik and Anjali Anand who played the character of Sikander Singh Gill and Lovely in the show. Mohit impressed the audience with his acting chops and his incredible performances especially in emotional scenes while Anjali as Lovely aced the grey shade character and was loved as much as she was hated for being the cruel Lovely.

Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala will soon bid adieu to the viewers and right before the curtains fall, the cuties Myra Singh and Aakriti Sharma is seen biding last good-bye to the audience in typical Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala style.

The duo sang a song on the tunes of “Peth bichara, bhook ka maara” which was the introductory song for Kulfi and waved good bye to the viewers.

Have a look at the video:

Team Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala had a great run. All the best to the team for their upcoming endeavours.

